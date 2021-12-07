These Miller Lite Ornaments Actually Hold A Can Of Beer

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Looking for an adults-only way to decorate the tree this holiday season? Miller Lite might have a solution. “Beernaments” are a new line of drinkable decorations that double as fully functional Christmas tree ornaments.

Unlike other tree baubles that you can fill with shots of liquor, each of these ornaments is actually large enough to fit around an 8-ounce can of beer. The only hitch is that the alcohol is sold separately — but that means you pop your brew of choice into the ornament for maximum enjoyment.

You won’t be able to find these Christmas decorations in the beer aisle of the supermarket. They are only available online, directly from Miller Lite, as the company recently revealed on Twitter. The brand said it would start selling them at Beernaments.com at 3 p.m. Eastern on Dec. 7.

“The Miller Lite Beernament: a decorative holiday ornament you can drink from,” @MillerLite tweeted on Dec. 6. “And with six to a pack it’s the perfect reason to get together with friends to hang this holiday season.”

The Miller Lite Beernament: a decorative holiday ornament you can drink from. And with 6 to a pack it’s the perfect reason to get together with friends to hang this holiday season. Get yours starting tomorrow, 12/7 at https://t.co/BTAmdpr5xd. pic.twitter.com/c7XsDOsPJS — Miller Lite (@MillerLite) December 6, 2021

The unique design, featuring a large, white bulb adorned with Miller Lite’s classic logo and the words, “A Fine Pilsner Ornament,” are meant to brighten the season.

“With holiday gatherings ramping up, we know what people really want is authentic moments to connect with those they care about,” Josh Robinson, Miller Lite’s associate marketing manager, said in a statement. “Miller Lite’s Beernaments will make those moments fun and memorable.”

The brand also enlisted comedian Jimmy O. Yang to show off these new sudsy decorations in a festive photoshoot.

Miller Lite

Appropriately, the ornaments are sold in packs of six. If you’re lucky, you can pick up a set, which will go for $19.75. Miller Lite will release a limited quantity of Beernaments every day until they are sold out. The brand expects them to be delivered by Dec. 25, which might make them the perfect last-minute gift for a beer lover in your life.

Cheers!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.