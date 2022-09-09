This Cheesy Garlic Bread Recipe Uses Refrigerated Pizza Crust For An Easy Shortcut

I love cooking and baking. Nothing is more satisfying than having a day when I can make a loaf of bread from scratch to serve with my family’s dinner. But, let’s face it. We can’t always take the time necessary to bake the way we want to in the kitchen.

Fortunately, this recipe for cheesy garlic bread uses a clever shortcut to allow cooks to serve something “homemade” without taking hours to prepare.

The secret to this cheesy garlic bread comes from opening a can of refrigerated pizza crust, according to Laurie at Passionate Penny Pincher. That’s right! Most of the hard work is already done for you with this delicious bread.

Adobe

In her recipe post, Laurie said this quick flatbread recipe got a big nod of approval from her husband, who said it could be served as a restaurant appetizer. I like the sound of that!

This cheesy garlic bread only requires six ingredients and most of them are refrigerator or pantry staples. So, you might be able to whip up a batch of these tonight! Here’s what you’ll need.

Refrigerated thin pizza crust (Pillsbury)

Butter

Dried basil

Minced garlic

Shredded cheddar cheese

Shredded Parmesan cheese

Marinara sauce (optional)

Adobe

You will also need a large baking sheet to make the cheesy garlic bread (the 15 by 10 by 1-inch size is recommended).

Read the full instructions for Passionate Penny Pincher’s Cheese Flatbread Recipe here.

Besides the refrigerated pizza crust shortcut, I like the adaptability of this recipe. You can swap out different cheeses to your family’s taste, or add other spices or flavors to mix things up. For example, add pepperoni or put some hot pepper flakes on top.

No matter how you prepare this cheesy garlic bread, it takes less than 20 minutes to prepare and then bake in the oven. I think it makes a great last-minute side for salads or pasta dishes that will level up your meal.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.