Helena Capital pulls away from Billings Skyview for first win of 2023

BILLINGS — Helena Capital scored 21 unanswered points to pull away from Billings Skyview for a 35-10 win Thursday night at Daylis Stadium and claim its first victory of the 2023 season.

The defending Class AA state champions jumped out to a 7-0 lead just 24 seconds into the game. Skyview fumbled the opening kick, then two plays later Merek Mihelish hit Dylan Almquist from 25 yards out to put the Bruins ahead.

Skyview pushed its ensuing possession inside the Capital 5 line but couldn't punch it into the end zone and instead settling for a field goal. Mihelish, though, was intercepted by Jayvn Gallup on the following drive, leading to a 1-yard touchdown run from Paxton Fitch to put the Falcons ahead 10-7.

Still trailing late in the second quarter, Capital opted to go for it on fourth and long inside Skyview territory, resulting in a touchdown pass from Mihelish to Daniel Larson. The Bruins carried that 14-10 advantage into the locker room.

It was all Capital in the second half, as another touchdown reception from Almquist and a 1-yard score by Tuff Adams salted the game away.

Capital (1-1) will open Western AA play next weekend at home against Missoula Sentinel, while Skyview (0-2) will visit Bozeman.