Cascade Pro Rodeo gets underway

CASCADE — The ninth annual Cascade Pro Rodeo is happening on Friday and Saturday (August 11-12) in the town of Cascade.

With about 1,000 audience members a night, the Cascade Pro Rodeo is a huge event for the town.

Events will include mutton busting, bareback riding, bull riding, tie down roping, and more.

Friday’s theme is Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night, where the money raised is matched by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, and it all goes to breast cancer charity.

Saturday’s theme is military appreciation night, featuring unique events such as a cowboy Calcutta and McClintock ride.

The rodeo is a fun way to give back to the community of Cascade.

“We bring a lot of money in, we are a nonprofit organization, we divvy that money up to scholarships,” Pat Ober, president of the Cascade Rodeo Association, said. “And being a nonprofit, all the money we make here goes either right back into the rodeo or right into scholarships or to the Tough Enough to Wear Pink campaign.”

With 2022 being the rodeo’s best year to date, the Cascade Rodeo Association is hoping to have another record-breaking year.

According to their website, the rodeo had awarded more than $126,000 in prize purses, contributed more than $12,000 in scholarships, and given more than $50,000 to high school competitors.

The rodeo takes place at Chestnut Valley Equine in Cascade. Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for kids. For more information, click here.



