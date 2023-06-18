Can you find the crocodiles among the dragons?

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Want something fun to take a break from the daily grind? Here’s one of the newest puzzles from the visual brainteaser master Gergely Dudás, or The Dudolf, as he’s known online.

This time, the artist returns to one of his favorite subjects: animals! We’ve previously featured puzzles with a cat hidden among the owls, a dove ducking into a flock of cockatoos to hide, and many other fun seek-and-find picture puzzles.

In a recent Facebook post, Dudas gives us creatures that are a little less cuddly but still absolutely adorable: dragons and crocodiles!

That’s a lot of green!

Your task is to find the three crocodiles in the group of dragons.

One of the things we love about the Dudolf puzzles is the personality he adds to each of them. He puts so much attention to detail in facial expressions, clothing and accessories. These little touches make the puzzles not only challenging but interesting to study.

If you need a larger and clearer view, head over to the artist’s website for the full-size image, which has the best resolution for close inspection — and you can click through to see the solution.

This brainteaser proved to be a challenge for many die-hard Dudolf fans on the Facebook page.

“Ok, I usually can get this done in a few seconds but this was tooooo hard!” wrote follower Val Potts.

The similarity between the crocs and the dragons may have stumped fans, but their cute expressions and outfits were also pretty distracting, as indicated by another Facebook fan.

“Wait a minute!” commented follower Karen Pressnell. “We have the mustache, we have the cool glasses and we have the couple in love. But NO TOP HAT?!? It can’t be!”

If you can’t get enough of Dudolf’s puzzles, you might want to check out some of his children’s books (that are fun for any age, honestly).

From puzzle books such as “Bear’s Spooky Book of Hidden Things” and “Bear’s Springtime Book of Hidden Things” to story books like the “Fox & Rabbit” series, Dudolf has created a wonderful world of imagination and an immersive reading experience for all.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.