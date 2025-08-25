Southwest Airlines will require larger passengers to purchase an extra seat

Southwest Airlines is changing another one of its longstanding seating policies, implementing new rules for passengers who require extra space.

Starting Jan. 27, passengers who “encroach upon the neighboring seat” and need extra space will be required to purchase an additional ticket that might not be refunded.

Under the existing rules, Southwest travelers who need extra space can buy an extra seat in advance and receive a refund later, or request an additional seat at no charge when they arrive at the airport. These flexible options made Southwest a preferred airline for many plus-size passengers.

The new policy stipulates that the second seat must be purchased in advance and will be nonrefundable unless the flight departs with at least one open seat and both seats are purchased within the same fare class.

The average width of an economy class seat on passenger airplanes is around 17.3 inches.

This is just the latest change that is part of a broader transformation at Southwest Airlines. The carrier has also eliminated its signature open seating policy and introduced checked baggage fees, moving away from practices that previously distinguished it from other major airlines.

