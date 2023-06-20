Woman dies after being run over in Flathead County

GREAT FALLS — A 37-year old woman from Martin City died after she was hit by a pickup truck on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, it happened at about 1 a.m. near the intersection of Central Avenue and Second Street North in Martin City.

The MHP report states that the woman was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by a 38-year old man from Columbia Falls.

The two sitting inside the parked vehicle when a man approached the pickup truck and a "verbal altercation" began.

The woman got out of the vehicle, and the driver then accelerated, running over the woman; the driver left the scene.

The injured woman was taken to Logan Health where she later died from her injuries.

The name of the woman has not been released at this point.

The MHP report does not indicate whether the driver has been identified, arrested, and/or charged.

We will update you if we get more information.



