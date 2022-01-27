Brad Garrett Of ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Married His Longtime Girlfriend, IsaBeall Quella

Congratulations are (belatedly) in order for “Everybody Loves Raymond” star Brad Garrett and his longtime partner, IsaBeall Quella. The duo quietly tied the knot in November 2021 after spending nearly 15 years together.

The pair began dating in 2008 after they met at a gallery in Boston where Quella was employed. Garrett proposed in 2015 in the romantic setting of the Winston Churchill suite at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City. Musician Marc Cohn played the couple’s favorite songs on the piano while Garrett popped the question.

According to People, the couple set a date four times before finally making it down the aisle. They postponed their wedding once due to wildfires, another time because of a mudslide and twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Garrett is best known for playing Robert Barone on “Everybody Loves Raymond” from 1996 to 2005. When the series premiered, Quella was 11 years old. As adults, however, the 24-year age difference doesn’t seem to be an issue for the newlyweds. The actor has openly joked about the gap.

“I’m with someone now who’s a little young,” Garrett told ET in a 2015 interview. “We had an Amber Alert the other night when we went to the movies.”

Garrett was previously married to Jill Diven. They met in Las Vegas, where Diven was a cocktail waitress. Their divorce was amicable.

“Our No. 1 focus is our kids and parenting,” Garrett told USA Today in 2006. “We will always be friends because we will never be single parents. We will always be two parents.”

Similarly, Diven had nothing but positive things to say about Garrett.

“We both realized we’re best friends, and we’re always going to be best friends,” she told USA Today. “People grow apart. We could do the ‘he said/she said’ thing, but that’s not us.”

Diven and Garrett share two children: Max, their son, is 23, and Hope, their daughter, is 22.

Garrett and Quella live in Malibu, California. While they don’t have children, they have two dogs named Ivy and Chester, who were part of the wedding celebration.

