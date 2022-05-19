Body recovered from Clark Fork River near Superior

MISSOULA - A body has been found in the Clark Fork River in Mineral County.

Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth says a body was reported near the bank of the river shortly after 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of River Bend Road.

MTN News

Sheriff Toth says the body has been taken to the State Crime Lab in Missoula for identification and an autopsy.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office and Missoula County Search and Rescue assisted with the recovery efforts.

An investigation is continuing at this time.

There have been recent searches for missing woman Rebekah Barsotti, who was last seen July 20, 2021, in Mineral County.

However, authorities will not go on the record with an identification until results come back from the crime lab.