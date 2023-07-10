Bobcat rescued from car's engine compartment in Arizona

A bobcat was recently found inside a car in Arizona after a driver heard a noise coming from underneath the car.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, a driver likely ran over the bobcat while on the way to work. After getting out of the car and hearing noises, the driver noticed eyes staring back at him.

After notifying authorities, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies and Arizona Game and Fish Department officials arrived to free the bobcat.

According to the sheriff's office, the animal was sedated as they removed it from the engine compartment. Shortly later, the bobcat was released to the wild with no injuries.

"Thank you so much for working with us on this! We're so glad we had such a great outcome - stay safe out there, friends and great work," the Arizona Game and Fish Department commented to the sheriff's office.

SEE MORE: Family hopes to save potty-trained pet bobcat seized by Kentucky officers

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, bobcats can be found throughout the state, especially just outside major urban centers. The department says it's not uncommon to see bobcats roaming in the suburban areas near Phoenix and Tucson.

Bobcats in Arizona tend to weigh between 12-30 pounds and are 24-36 inches long. They generally aren't threatening to humans, the department said.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com