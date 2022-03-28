MSU's Carter, Schneider, UM's Todd named Big Sky Conference track and field athletes of the week

(Editor's note: Big Sky Conference media release)

FARMINGTON, Utah — With two full weekends of Big Sky Conference outdoor track and field action in the books, the league office has announced its second round of outdoor track & field athletes of the week. Two athletes from Montana State and one from Montana earned league honors after their performances at the Al Manuel Invitational in Missoula over the weekend.

Women’s Track Athlete of the Week – Elena Carter, Montana State

With the best time in the women’s 100-meter hurdles so far this season, Montana State’s Elena Carter has been named Women’s Track Athlete of the Week.

Carter’s time of 13.70 after altitude adjustment improved on her personal best. Unadjusted, it’s also the second-best time in school history.

She also took third in the 200-meter and participated in the women’s 4x100 meter relay.

Others Nominated: Olivia Martin (Idaho), LaTrouchka Duke (Sacramento State), Katie Petsch (Eastern Washington)

Women’s Field Athlete of the Week – Maggie Nelson, Eastern Washington

With the best women’s heptathlon in the Big Sky this season, and the best in Eastern Washington University history, Eagle Maggie Nelson has been named Women’s Field Athlete of the Week.

She scored a 5,130, becoming the first Eagle to score over 5,000 and is currently ranked No. 8 in the NCAA West Region.

Others Nominated: Hannah Ringel (Idaho), Shantel Nnaji (Sacramento State), Matilde Roe (Northern Arizona), Elena Carter (Montana State), Brianna Hagler (Idaho State)

Men’s Track Athlete of the Week – Drake Schneider, Montana State

With a men’s 400-meter time of 46.74 following altitude conversion, which is the top mark in the Big Sky this season and 23rd best in the NCAA, Montana State’s Drake Schneider has been named Men’s Track Athlete of the Week.

Additionally, he ran the second-best men’s 200-meter time in the league this season.

Schneider also leads the Big Sky in the 400-meter hurdles.

Others Nominated: Deyondre Davis (Idaho), Blaize Holland (Sacramento State), George Kusche (Northern Arizona)

Men’s Field Athlete of the Week – Evan Todd, Montana

In Montana’s first meet of their season, and at home no less, Griz Evan Todd threw a 229-2 (69.85m) in the men’s javelin to outpace the competition and earn Men’s Field Athlete of the Week.

This was a personal best of more than 10 feet, and currently puts him on top of the Big Sky rankings.

Additionally, the mark puts him fifth in the NCAA West Region and would have won the league championship a season ago.

Others Nominated: Grady Leonard (Idaho), Evan Stork (Sacramento State), Mitchell Effing (Northern Arizona), Colby Wilson (Montana State), Michael Shulilkov (Idaho State), Alex Bishop (Eastern Washington)

