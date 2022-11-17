Montana State encourages sportsmanship among Cat-Griz attendees

BOZEMAN – Montana State University wants to encourage Bobcat fans out there to help ensure that this weekend’s Brawl of the Wild at Bobcat Stadium is a spirited and welcoming experience for all.

“We know everyone is excited to cheer on the Cats this weekend, but we also want to show good sportsmanship,” said Leon Costello, MSU director of athletics. “That includes respecting officials, the opposing team and fellow fans on all sides of the Brawl.”

MSU Athletics' Code of a Champion [msubobcats.com] asks fans to keep the following principles in mind:

We all represent Bobcats. Do so with class and displays of sportsmanship.

Respect all staff, fans, officials, student-athletes and opposing teams.

Cheer long and LOUD - in a respectful manner that avoids obscene or abusive language.

Refrain from behaviors that are unruly or disruptive.

Demonstrate responsible behavior when consuming alcoholic beverages.

Respect all facility regulations and event staff personnel.

Fans who observe unruly behavior in the crowd should contact a member of the staff or report their concern by texting CHAMP and their location in the stadium to 69050. Student behavior in the stadium is subject to the MSU Code of Student Conduct, and students will be held accountable for violations.

“Let’s do all we can to make sure everyone – from toddlers to teens and grandparents to Griz fans – can enjoy the game,” Costello said.