These Women’s Beach Bags Carry It All So You Can Have Fun In The Sun

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

A beach day is perfect for creating relaxing, vacation-friendly vibes. And whether you’re just heading over for a quick swim or plan to spend the whole day lying on the sand, having a spacious and sturdy beach bag with you is a good idea. You’re going to need something to carry the bathing suits, hats, sunscreen and snacks your whole family needs. And you definitely don’t want to make multiple trips back to the car — or end up without a crucial item such as your Chapstick or sunglasses.

Our sister site Don’t Waste Your Money has a team of experts that spends hundreds of hours analyzing, testing and researching products such as women’s beach bags to help consumers like you make informed purchasing decisions. Here are their top picks for women’s beach bags you need to have.

This tropical beach bag has a large inner zippered pocket and two smaller inner zippered pockets to keep all your items safe. The bag is washable and waterproof, so you never need to worry about getting it wet or sandy. Plus, it’s highly versatile. If you’re not going to the beach anytime soon, this tote makes for a great gym bag, too.

With a capacity of 45 liters and nine pockets of different sizes, this bag has room for everything you need for the beach. One of the unique features of this bag is that it has a wet compartment — perfect for storing your bathing suits and towels after a swim. The bag is made from a water-resistant and sand-proof polyester material, and it’s light and foldable, too, making it perfect for travel.

If you’re a fan of bold stripes, this stunning beach bag is for you. It features a waterproof nylon lining so you don’t have to worry about throwing wet clothes or towels inside. The white cotton rope handles are a cute addition to the bag and allow for easy carrying. This high-quality product has a durable top zipper and two zippered interior pockets, too.

Anchors aweigh! The nautical design on this canvas beach bag will definitely stand out of the crowd. The zippered bag has a large capacity so you can keep everything from towels and sunscreen to water bottles and beach toys inside. It has 25-inch-long rope handles which make the bag easy to carry over the shoulder.

For those who value sustainability, this women’s beach bag is an eco-friendly option. Made from 100% natural jute fiber, the bag is durable and soft and has a waterproof lining. There is one large compartment so you can pack in all your beach essentials in one place. It comes with a bright and cheerful removable tassel.

This extra-large beach bag has one inner pocket with a zippered closure to keep your items secure. It is made from waterproof canvas cloth that is sturdy and won’t rip. The durable, lightweight bag is a perfect size for the beach and is also versatile enough for weekend getaways, the gym, shopping trips or wherever you want to take it.

How To Choose The Right Women’s Beach Bag For You

Women’s beach bags are typically large totes with one large main compartment for bulky items such as towels, clothes and beach blankets. Many also have small interior pockets, which are perfect for holding your wallet, phone and keys plus a book that’s a page-turner and a couple of small snacks. Some women’s beach bags also have exterior pockets where you can place water bottles or other important items like your sunscreen, flip-flops or a handy mitt for getting sand off your feet.

Before you buy, check the measurements to make sure the bag is large enough to accommodate your towels and blankets and has pockets to match the smaller items you like to take to the beach or pool.

Now that you’ve seen the best beach bag options, it’s time to find the right one for you. Get ready to spend a day enjoying the sun, sea and sand!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.