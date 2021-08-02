Bath & Body Works Just Dropped Their Halloween Collection

+Bath & Body Works is already ushering in a new season with its launch of both a fall collection and a new 2021 Halloween collection.

Full of frightfully fun goodies like candles, soaps, body sprays, candle holders and more, some scents, like Vampire Blood, are returning, while others, like Wicked Apple, are new.

Bath & Body Works says the Halloween collection tends to sell out quickly, so you’ll want to shop early. More will be added in the weeks to come, but take a look at some of the items in Bath & Body Works’ Halloween 2021 collection:

Happy Halloween (Candy Corn Marshmallow) Hand Soap

With scents of marshmallow fluff, candy corn and citrus, the Happy Halloween hand soap is perfect for anyone whose favorite part about Halloween is the candy.

Haunted Nights 3-Wick Candle

With scents of sage, mahogany and verbena, the Haunted Nights candle has a forest-like aroma, reminiscent of an evening hay ride or a ghost hunt in the woods.

Bat Pedestal

If you pick up a three-wick candle, you’ll also want to grab this bat pedestal holder. With cute fangs and glittery purple wings, the bat is both spooky and adorable.



Pumpkin Carving 3-Wick Candle

A new scent this year, Pumpkin Carving smells like freshly carved pumpkin, spiced pumpkin seeds and brown sugar — because everyone knows the best part of carving a pumpkin is roasting the seeds afterward!

Vampire Pup Nightlight

This little vampire pup nightlight is almost too cute! Pair it with a wallflower in a spooky scent like Vampire Blood and your Halloween is sure to be enchanting.

Bat Lanyard

The perfect accessory for trick-or-treating, this bat lanyard not only lights up and glows in the dark, it also holds a pocket-size sanitizer, so everyone can keep their hands germ-free while collecting candy.

If you can’t find a scent that appeals to you at Bath & Body Works, Yankee Candle’s Halloween collection will hit store shelves on Aug. 28.

Yankee Candle hasn’t yet revealed what we can expect from the new collection, but there will be new and returning fragrances, including Witches’ Brew, Haunted Hayride and Mystic Moon, plus a new mystery candle. There will also be a new collection of items featuring the adorable Boney Bunch skeletons, this time with a haunted carnival theme.

Are you looking forward to Halloween and all of its frightfully delicious scents?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.