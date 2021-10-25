Avengers Cast Members Made A New Show To Go With An Immersive Disney Dining Experience

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been enjoying a nonstop feast of films and series lately, including the theatrical releases of “Black Widow” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and the steady stream of shows on Disney+, such as “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.”

Starting next summer, however, if Marvel fans don’t want to miss the newest performance by some of their favorite Avengers, they’ll need to bring their sea legs. The only place to catch a new show starring Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as The Wasp, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and Brie Larson as Captain Marvel will be as part of an immersive dining adventure on Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Wish.

Disney Wish guests who visit the ship’s Worlds of Marvel restaurant will be granted access to the ambitious and exclusive “Avengers: Quantum Encounter” interactive dining experience.

Setting The Stage For “Avengers: Quantum Encounter”

Guests at the restaurant attend a special technology showcase, hosted by Ant-Man and The Wasp, who are demonstrating the latest developments by WEB (Worldwide Engineering Brigade), the Wakandan Design Group, Stark Industries and Pym Technologies. The featured tech includes Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s arc reactor and Ant-Man’s Pym Particles.

Then there’s the showcase’s pièce de resistance: a demonstration of Quantum Core technology, Pym Tech’s newest advance.

Each table will have its own Quantum Core, a device that makes objects shrink and grow remotely. With the push of a button, guests get to help Ant-Man and The Wasp take the tech for a spin.

Some mishaps are bound to occur — guests who’ve visited Pym Test Kitchen at Disneyland Resort’s Avengers Campus have gotten a firsthand look at some of the very big and very small results of Pym Tech trials and errors — and guests aboard the Disney Wish can expect to see some similarly comical outcomes.

But it wouldn’t be an evening with the Avengers without some conflict, and it turns out, there’s a nefarious character who’s also angling for the new tech. When super-villain Ultron crashes dinner and tries to steal the Quantum Core technology, Ant-Man and The Wasp call in reinforcements: Captain America and Captain Marvel.

Assembling Marvel’s Biggest Stars

Disney Cruise Line regulars have come to expect Broadway-caliber entertainment on board the ship, but a show starring four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s top stars is a first.

Rudd, Larson, Lilly and Mackie reprised their MCU roles to film a show that appears to take place on the ship’s upper decks as guests watch from their dinner tables in the Worlds of Marvel restaurant.

Check out the movie poster for “Avengers: Quantum Encounter,” featuring the film’s stars.

On The Menu At Worlds Of Marvel

A globally inspired menu will be served during “Avengers: Quantum Encounter,” taking inspiration from real and fictional MCU settings like Wakanda, Sokovia, New York City, California and China.

Sleek dishes and flatware enhance the restaurant’s “Stark-itecture” design, as does the plated presentation, which you can see in this Flourless Chocolate Beetroot Cake — chocolate cake, pepper beetroot, and milk chocolate soil.

The Disney Wish sets sail on its maiden voyage on June 9, 2022.

