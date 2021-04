Avelo Airlines just took off for its first-ever revenue flight.

It's the start of what founder Andrew Levy hopes will be a long tenure offering super-low fares to American budget fliers.

Launching in a pandemic is challenge enough, but so is the aging airport it makes its main operation, a prime example of where America's infrastructure is falling behind.

This story was originally published by James Packard at Newsy.

Trending stories at Newsy.com