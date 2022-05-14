Augusta prepares for the R100 National Archery Tour

AUGUSTA — Calling archers of all walks of life - the R100 National Archery Tour is coming to Montana.

R100 is a national organization that travels around the country and sets up 100 targets for a weekend you may never forget.

And for the first time they are stopping in Augusta from June 10th through the 12th.

According to Patrick Quinn, the head of the Augusta Archery Club, the hundred targets will be split into two categories, the North American side and the South American side.

“They come in and they will set up 50 stuffed animal targets on each side. The North American side will have everything from a snake to an elk while the South American side will have everything from an alligator to an elephant.”

Quinn has been working on getting this organization to stop in Montana for quite a while and now it’s time for his dream to come true.

“I’m excited for the kids of my archery group in Augusta but I’m really excited for the town. We want people to come in support of the town, go to the bars, go to the stores, and just get people downtown."

