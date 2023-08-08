As White US population ages, nation becoming more racially diverse

According to a data analysis released last week by Brookings senior fellow William H. Frey, the U.S. is an aging nation with its younger population becoming more diverse.

According to Frey's analysis of the 2020 Census, the median age of the U.S. increased to 38.8 in 2020, which was up from 37.2 in 2010 and 35.3 in 2000. Additionally, the share of Americans over age 65 increased from 12.4% in 2000 and 13% in 2010 to 16.8% in 2020.

Additionally, the U.S. had a decrease in the number of Americans under age 18 from 2010 to 2020. Minors comprise just 22.1% of the population, down from 24% in 2010.

There was also a huge shift in the nation's racial demographics. About 77.1% of Americans over age 75 and 73.1% of Americans ages 65-74 are White. The data found, however, that just about 47% of Americans age 17 and under are White. Over 1 out of 4 children are Latino or Hispanic, and 13.2% of children are Black.

"In essence, population growth among racial minorities—especially Latino or Hispanic and Asian Americans—served to counter the aging and now declining white population in youth and prime labor force age groups," Frey wrote.

White children in the U.S. decreased by over 5 million between 2010 and 2020. While there were roughly the same number of nonwhite children ages 0-4 in 2010 as in 2020, nonwhite children ages 5-17 increased by over 4 million in the previous decade.

Additionally, the median age of White Americans in 2020 was 44.5, which was up from 42 years old in 2010. Other races were considerably younger in 2020. The median age of Latinos and Hispanics in 2020 was 30, with 35.5 for Black Americans, 37.2 for Asian Americans and 26.8 for two or more races.

"The small decline in the nation’s youth population would be much larger were it not for the growth of Latino or Hispanic, Asian American, and other nonwhite populations, as well as those who identify as two or more races," Frey wrote. "The newest census data shows clearly that these minority groups are totally responsible for recent gains in the nation’s prime labor force age population."

