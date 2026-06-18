BOZEMAN — To celebrate America's 250th birthday, drivers in Montana can renew their driver's license and identification (ID) cards at no cost in July.

Watch the video below:

Renew your Montana identification cards at no cost in honor of America 250

According to the Montana Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) website, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and MVD will waive license and ID card fees to encourage Montanans to get a new citizenship marker added to their cards.

The new citizenship marker is a “black eagle-in-flight." As mentioned on the MVD website, fees will only be waived for Montanans adding this citizenship marker.

"For the month of July, we are going to be waiving driver's license card fees," said Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen. "Giving Montanans a chance to renew their credentials at zero cost."

So, what exactly is included?

The attorney general said the Montana Department of Justice is waiving fees for driver's license renewals, Montana ID card renewals, REAL ID replacements, and all commercial driver's license (CDL) credentials.

Fees that will not be waived include: new and renewal of a REAL ID, and new or renewing license or identification cards without the citizenship marker credential.

To renew your Montana driver's license and ID cards at no cost, visit an MVD office or schedule an appointment online.

