Ag producers impacted by Harris Mountain Fire can get USDA assistance

Producers impacted by the Harris Mountain Fire in Cascade County in 2021 can apply for relief from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The USDA made the announcement Friday. The money comes from the USDA Montana Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Environmental Quality Incentives program.

It can be used to install fences and livestock watering systems to help with grazing management in areas impacted by the fire.

The USDA Farm Service Agency has also made funding available to replace burned fencing.

"We've already reached out. We have people, starting this afternoon, sitting down with us and talking about what the options are and what might and might not work,” USDA NRCS representative Brad Holliday said. "Once the projects are installed and they're completed to our standards and specifications, then we'll make payments.”

The deadline to apply for funding is January 28. To apply, call the USDA Service Center at 406-727-7580.

