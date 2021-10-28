Adele Announces Her First Concert Dates In 5 Years

It’s happening! Pop superstar Adele announced Tuesday that she’s returning to the stage next summer as part of a London concert series.

She’ll play two nights, July 1-2, 2022, at Hyde Park, a huge outdoor space in the center of London. Her show is part of the BST Hyde Park series — the dates come between an evening with Sir Elton John and a weekend with Pearl Jam.

In her typically charismatic way, the 15-time Grammy Award winner (and native Londoner) dropped the news on Twitter with an “Oiii Oiiiiiiiiiiiii” and a heart emoji:

The announcement comes more than four years after Adele suddenly canceled two monumental concerts at London’s Wembley Stadium. Her powerful voice shorted itself out after a long tour, she explained in an emotional message to fans.

“To not complete this milestone in my career is something I’m struggling to get my head around and I wish I wasn’t having to write this,” she wrote. “I’m sorry, I’m devastated.”

By the time July rolls around, it’ll have been almost exactly five years to the day since she called off her Wembley shows. This sounds like the perfect setup for a triumphant return!

Meanwhile, excitement is building for Adele’s fourth album, “30.” Due on Nov. 19, Adele said in a statement on her website that the set chronicles the journey of her divorce, finalized earlier this year.

She says writing the album helped her through those dark days, calling it a “friend who no matter what checked in on me even though I’d stopped checking in with them because I’d become so consumed by my own grief. I’ve painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it.”

Back to the Hyde Park shows: The pre-sale started Oct. 28 for those who signed up on adele.com, and American Express cardholders can get tickets on Oct. 29. Other fans can snag them on Oct. 30, starting at 10 a.m. BST — that’s 5 a.m. Eastern Time.

Welcome back, Adele! We’ve got a lot of catching up to do.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.