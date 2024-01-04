Active shooter situation reported at Perry High School in Iowa

Authorities in Iowa are responding to an active shooter situation at Perry High School.

Perry is about 40 miles northwest of Des Moines.

Authorities have not confirmed whether there are victims. However, Scripps News tracked two medical helicopters leaving the school. One landed at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.

The Des Moines Register reports that a first responder alerted dispatchers that he encountered a deceased male in a hallway, noting that he appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the school district's calendar, Thursday was the first day back for students after winter break.

The incident happened as the political world turns its attention to Iowa. The state will host the first contests in the 2024 presidential election. The Iowa caucuses will take place on Jan. 15.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy had a campaign event scheduled in Perry on Tuesday.

"Pray for the community in Perry, Iowa this morning," he said in a post on X.

Authorities are scheduled to provide an update on the shooting at 11 a.m.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

