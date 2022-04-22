Health Care event at Carroll College introduces students to the industry

HELENA — Carroll College and Helena WINS have partnered together to host a health care career pathways presentation targeted toward high school students and their families.

Helena WINS, an initiative of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce, helps area employers attract, develop, and retain workforce members.

According to a labor report commissioned by Helena WINS total employment in Helena is projected to grow by 1.4% annually through 2029. That translates to a growth of over 600 jobs per year. They report that a majority of Helena’s job growth is in government, health care, and accommodation and food service industries.

Moreover, from 2014-2019, the health care industry was a leading job provider in Lewis and Clark County.

The event will work to inform local students of the opportunities that are available to them right here in the Helena Valley.

“...and that if you go to high school here, you can go to college here and you can have a really awesome career. So, I think a lot of times in high school, students think that there's no opportunity here and I need to get out, I need to explore and there's nothing for me in my hometown; which isn't the case. Helena’s such a thriving community and there is really great opportunity here. So, we just truly want to showcase and highlight that to the community,” says McKinley Winkle, Helena WINS Director.

The event will take place Saturday, April 23rd, from 8:30 AM – 11:30 AM on Carroll College’s campus in the lower Campus Center. The event is meant to inform students, high school and beyond, about what pathways are available to them in the health care field. Carroll College and Helena College will share programs that are available through their institutions.

Additionally, area employers from health care establishments such as Shodair and St. Peter’s will give an insight into what career opportunities lie within the Helena Valley. Students and families will have an opportunity to visit one-on-one with faculty and employers. There will be optional tours, as well as snacks and beverages.