Hays Bartruff, Sports MMJ

Hays Bartruff is a sports reporter & multi-media journalist at KTVH with the Montana Television Network.

As a father of three all-star daughters, Liliana; Haysleigh and Lively, Hays is constantly running all over town. He has always been a family man, working for nonprofits throughout the Treasure State before coming back to work for E.W. Scripps in 2022.

Born and raised throughout this wonderful nation, Hays quickly realized that sports were his true passion. After moving away from his hometown of Rockville, Maryland as only a toddler, Hays and his family journeyed to Atlanta, Georgia, where he lived for the next decade, however, that was not the only transfer for him as he briefly lived in Union, Kentucky prior to moving to Three Forks, Montana in 2006. Hays spent time traveling the world as a young lad, before graduating in 2009 at the age of 17. As a member of the Track & Field team, Golf, and Baseball club teams and after playing Basketball for the TF Wolves, he started his freshman year at Idaho State University, the Home of the Bengals. In college, Hays received academic credits for numerous sports such as Snowboarding, Rugby, Table Tennis, and flag football. He received his AA in Pocatello before surviving the move back to Helena, Montana where he then met his future wife, Autumn and by New Year's Eve of 2014, they had their first child together before re-establishing themselves in Missoula. Hays quickly finished his BA in Communicative Studies paired with a minor in Public Relations via the (BEST) University of Montana. Go Griz!

Hays previously worked at KPAX from 2017-2019 before moving back to the Capital City. As of March 2023,Hays has enthusiastically taken on the role of Sports MMJ in the same town where he plans to raise his children. Hays is eager and loyally devoted to covering Lewis and Clark County and the surrounding areas as well as the unique families that continue to tell the story. Please, Feel free to reach Hays at hays.bartruff@ktvh.com or you can always catch him on Twitter. [https://twitter.com/HaysMTNSports]

