72-year-old man drowns in Rock Creek

ROCK CREEK — A 72-year-old man has drowned after his raft capsized in Rock Creek.

The Granite County Sheriff's Office received a report of a capsized raft near the Hog Back on Rock Creek, west of Philipsburg.

A 72-year-old Minnesota man who was wearing a life jacket was thrown from the raft. Bystanders attempted to resuscitate the man but efforts were not successful.

Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson says the investigation into the death is ongoing.

Sheriff Dunkerson is reminding people who are going on the water that Rock Creek is exceptionally high, and anyone floating is encouraged to wear life jackets and use extreme caution.

