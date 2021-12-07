Meet The 6-Year-Old Who Is Georgia’s Youngest Certified Farmer

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

A 6-year-old, who has already been declared the youngest farmer in Georgia, recently received a $10,000 grant to keep her farming education efforts going.

Kendall Rae Johnson from Atlanta has been farming since she could dig in the dirt, and has worked to inspire other kids to take an interest in gardening and planting. Her state- and federal-registered farming business is called aGROWKulture.

Georgia’s governor declared her the state’s youngest farmer in October. You can see Kendall with her proclamation below; she’s posing with Community Services Division Deputy Chief C. Murphy.

Yesterday, while on other official business at the Fulton County Government Center, Deputy Chief C. Murphy of the Community Services Division, spent a few valuable moments talking with GA's youngest certified farmer, 6-year-old Kendall Rae Johnson. https://t.co/5aDwf6q9Gk pic.twitter.com/RIqsNVv9Rb — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) October 8, 2021

Kendall first learned to farm from her great-grandmother. She started out with a patio garden but has graduated to a large backyard farm where she invites other kids to come and learn how to grow fruits and vegetables. Kendall also sells her produce, including fulfilling monthly membership produce baskets.

Here she is on her Facebook page with big bunches of greens:

She has also spread awareness about where food comes from through a gardening club, inviting families to help her with her subscription boxes. And she has made appearances at press conferences in support of young farmers in the region, helping to raise $85,000 so far.

During her Dec. 3 appearance on “Good Morning America,” Kendall received a $10,000 check from Honey Bunches of Oats to help her build an agro-science lab in her backyard that will include composting and an outdoor kids’ agricultural science learning space.

Kendall was just a tiny bit excited by the grant, as you can see at the end of this segment.

In November, the adorable Kendall also debuted a “Farm to Kitchen” YouTube show along with Georgia Grown’s Test Kitchen Chef Olivia Rader. They make recipes together that incorporate freshly grown vegetables. In the episode below, Kendall and Rader make Carrot Meringue Pie.

“Carrots are delicious … vegetables, and if you eat a carrot then you’re actually eating the root!” Kendall explained to viewers, talking about her favorite veggie.

She also talked about composting leftover vegetables and what she grows on her farm.

If at 6, Kendall is already growing a blooming business, you can’t help but wonder what she’ll have sprouted by the time she’s in middle school and beyond!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.