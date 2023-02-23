Why you need AirTags or Tile trackers for your luggage

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve ever found yourself standing at a baggage carousel waiting for luggage that never arrives, you know how deflating the feeling of lost baggage can be. Air travel is hectic enough. Between bad weather causing delays and cancellations, to navigating through a sea of cranky flyers, getting from point A to B can feel like an uphill battle. While most bags make it to their final destination, some inevitably fall through the cracks.

Historically, there was little you could do to control a checked bag once it was out of your hands … until now.

Enter the Bluetooth tracking device: Apple AirTags.

Adobe

AirTags act as tiny beacons of hope, tracking your luggage in case it goes off course, and giving you back some control. The product allows you to do something passengers have never before been able to — keep track of a suitcase throughout its journey, even if the airline loses sight of it.

AirTags came to the rescue for several people who were caught in the tangle of canceled flights and a major airline meltdown over the holidays. While airlines have systems in place to keep every piece of luggage wrangled, frustratingly, it doesn’t always turn out as planned. However, AirTags can locate your luggage even when the airline can’t.

Even simply knowing a bag has arrived at the airport can relieve anxiety by verifying it’s close by. You can rest assured that the detected location will be accurate unless it’s on a conveyor belt or inside a transportation vehicle. It helps to know if your luggage is still sitting at the airport you flew out of, made it to your final destination or has turned up in a new, unexpected place.

AirTags are not just limited to luggage. They’re small enough to be connected to keys, wallets and even the remote control.

In addition to AirTags, several other products can help you gain peace of mind, whether you’re traveling or simply trying to keep tabs on your keys.

While the Apple AirTag is not compatible with Android devices, it has been touted as the best Bluetooth tracker for iPhones. To get started, the AirTag utilizes a one-tap setup that immediately connects it with your device. Use the ‘Lost Mode’ feature to be automatically notified when your luggage is detected in the network. With an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars, the Apple AirTag comes highly rated. One reviewer said she uses them for her purse, laptop and car. She suggested buying one AirTag, and guarantees you’ll be headed back to the store for a 4-pack. One retails for $29.99 at Target or you can get four for $99.99.

Track more than just your luggage with these Bluetooth trackers from Tile. Use its phone app to ring your Tile tracker when it’s within Bluetooth range. When it’s outside of the range, it will identify its most recent location on a map. Compatible with smart home devices like Amazon Alexa, Hey Google and Siri, these multi-sized devices are perfect for keeping tabs on your everyday items such as wallets and purses. You can even add your contact information so you can be reached if someone scans the QR code on your lost item’s tracker.

With an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and more than 10,400 reviews, users found it to offer peace of mind. One woman who bought it for her son to use in his wallet called it a “lifesaver” because he’s already had to track it a couple of times. Find the 4-pack on Amazon for $79.99.

Another stellar option from Tile is the Tile Pro 4-pack. This pack lets you easily keep track of several items and includes a hole for easy carabiner or keyring connection. The water-resistant tiles come with an up to 1-year replaceable battery and up to 400 ft. Bluetooth range. Each one measures 2.28-by-1.25-by-.30 inches. Available on Walmart’s website, these average 4.3 out of 5 stars and are well-liked for being thin and durable.

Reviewers used the tiles to track a plethora of things. Several used them to attach to their pets’ collars and others even bought them for family members who tended to lose track of things easily.

Bluetooth trackers can make everyday life easier. I know I am ready for less stressful travel days. Who else is in?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.