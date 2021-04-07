Unsettled Weather on the Way

After an absolutely beautiful day on Wednesday, things are about to change, which is nothing new for Spring in these parts. Several systems will impact the region bringing the potential for significant mountain snow, especially near the Glacier National Park Region where a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued. Those traveling through Marias Pass will want to be extra cautious and be sure to check road conditions before hitting the road.

The plains may see an isolated rain or snow shower as well throughout the next seven days, but a beneficial, wetting rain will be unlikely. Drought will likely to continue across the region as we head into the rest of April.

Temperatures will cool off over the extended period and it will feel quite chilly, especially Sunday for most areas. We'll continue to monitor trends in precipitation and temperatures for the extended forecast so stay tuned.

Winds will continue to be an issue which won't help the already dried out conditions across the plains.