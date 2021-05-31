Summer-Like Warmth This Week

We are going to have partly cloudy skies today and tomorrow as a couple weak disturbances pass by our area to the north. Most locations are also going to be dry today and tomorrow, although a couple isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening in northeastern Montana. The temperatures today and tomorrow are also going to be warmer than they were over the weekend as highs today are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s, and highs tomorrow are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday and Thursday as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be very warm, even hot, on these two days as highs on Wednesday are going to be in the mid to upper 80s, and highs on Thursday are going to be in the low to mid 90s. These forecasted high temperatures are about 15 to 25 degrees above our average high temperatures for this time of year, and it is also very possible that some locations could set a new record high temperature on one or both of these days.

An upper level trough is then going to start to break down this upper level ridge on Friday, so Friday is not going to be quite as hot as Thursday is going to be, although it is still going to be very warm as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s. We are also going to have a chance to see some rain showers and thunderstorms on Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening. Some of these thunderstorms on Friday could also be severe with large hail and damaging winds possible.

A series of cold fronts are then going to cool our temperatures down for the weekend as highs on Saturday are going to be in the upper 70s and low 80s, and highs on Sunday are going to be in the upper 60s and low 70s. There are also going to be some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around this weekend as these cold fronts pass through our area. It is also going to be windy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 25 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies on both Saturday and Sunday.