Mostly Sunny, Hazy, and Hot This Weekend

We are going to have decreasing clouds tonight with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly before midnight. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the low to mid 60s in central Montana and the mid to upper 60s in eastern Montana.

For tomorrow and Sunday, there is a slight chance that we could see a couple rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, but most locations are going to remain dry. We are also going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies this weekend. It is also going to continue to be very hot this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s, and due to this heat, there is an Excessive Heat Warning in effect for eastern Montana until 9pm tomorrow.

Now even though lots of sunshine is expected this weekend, you are also going to notice a lot of haze in the sky. This haze is smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere that has worked its way into our area from the wildfires that are currently burning throughout the western U.S. The air quality at times this weekend may be moderate or unhealthy for sensitive groups, so if you are sensitive to increased particulate matter in the atmosphere, then you may want to limit your time outdoors this weekend.

Breezy conditions are also expected tomorrow in eastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. There is also a Red Flag Warning in effect from 10am until 9pm tomorrow for locations around Fort Peck Lake as critical fire weather conditions are expected. In central Montana, it is going to be a little breezy tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Montana standard winds (5-15 mph) are then expected on Sunday.

For next week, there is a slight chance that we could see a couple rain showers and thunderstorms each day, generally during the PM hours, but most locations are going to continue to remain dry. We are also going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies all of next week. It is also going to continue to be hot next week as highs are generally going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. Mild temperatures are also expected at night next week as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week in central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph. In eastern Montana, it is going to be breezy all of next week as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.