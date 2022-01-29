Gusty winds and mild temperatures this weekend

It is going to be breezy tonight and tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times, especially along and just east of the Rocky Mountain Front. It is also going to be cool tonight in the plains as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s, and it is going to be chilly tonight in the valleys as lows are going to be in the teens. For tomorrow, it is going to be mild in the plains as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s, and it is going to be cool in the valleys as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and dry conditions tonight and tomorrow.

On Sunday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain and snow showers around, generally in the mountains. We are also going to have strong/gusty winds around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times in the plains, while wind gusts over 60 mph are going to be possible at times along and just east of the Rocky Mountain Front. Well above average temperatures are also expected on Sunday as highs are going to range from the upper 30s to the mid 50s.

There are then going to be scattered areas of snow around on Monday and Tuesday as a strong cold front and a disturbance pass through our area. A few inches of snow accumulation is possible over these two days in the lower elevations, and several inches of snow accumulation is possible over these two days in the higher elevations. This snow is also going to create slippery road conditions, so please be careful when traveling on these two days.

The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot early next week as highs on Monday are going to be in the 30s, and the temperatures are going to be getting colder as the day goes on. Highs are then going to be in the teens and 20s on Tuesday. It is also going to be breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and strong winds are expected for a few hours when a cold front passes through our area. It is then going to be a bit breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of AM snow showers as a disturbance leaves our area. It is also going to be really cold on Wednesday as subzero temperatures are expected during the morning, and the temperatures are only going to warm up into the single digits and teens during the day.

Warmer temperatures are then expected for the end of next week as highs on Thursday are going to be in the 20s, and highs on Friday are going to be in the 30s. The wind is also going to return for the end of next week as sustained wind speeds on Thursday and Friday are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions on these two days.