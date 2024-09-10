Evacuation warnings near Daly Fire, part of Skalkaho Highway closed

HAMILTON — Evacuation warnings are being issued for residences near the Railroad-Daly Fires southeast of Hamilton.

The evacuation warning includes the Gem Mountain area and nearby ranches, south and east of Stony Creek, south and west of Rock Creek Road, and north of Skalkaho Highway.

The Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, update shows the Daly Fire is at 6,080 with 6% containment. The Railroad Fire is at 632 and is 4% contained.

Skalkaho Highway is closed between the Black Bear Campground and the Crystal Creek Campground. However, officials note the closure could change due to recent fire activity. The Gird Point Lookout remains closed.

MTN News

The Daly Fire continued to be pushed by northeasterly winds on Monday with isolated spotting and torching northeast of Stony Creek along the Ravalli County and Granite County lines.

Firefighters are working to determine point protection strategies for campgrounds, bridges in the area of the Daly Fire.

The Railroad Fire has seen little growth as it has moved into areas with limited vegetation and continuous rock scree.

There are 39 people assigned to the fires.

