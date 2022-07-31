Watch Now
Elmo 2 Fire grows to estimated 11,000 acres

Posted at 9:14 AM, Jul 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-31 12:15:00-04

ELMO - An overnight Infrared Flight shows that the Elmo 2 Fire has grown to nearly 11,000 acres.

Newsy's Maritsa Georgiou reports the blaze is at 10,923 acres with most of the growth on that northern edge.

The fire — which ignited Friday evening in the Elmo area — had grown to 7,000 acres as of Saturday.

The Montana Highway Patrol reported Saturday evening that Montana Highway 28 — which had been closed due to the blaze — was reopened to traffic.

Some evacuations were lifted on Saturday. However, a Red Cross shelter remains in place at Lindermann School in Polson for evacuees.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has announced Big Arm State Park is reopening on Sunday morning after being closed due to fire danger.

Firefighters have been battling the Elmo 2 Fire on the ground and from the air. A Type II Incident Management Team is expected to take over at the scene on Sunday or Monday.

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued Red Flag Warnings for the Flathead Reservation and other areas from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday. Hot dry, and windy conditions may cause existing fires to spread quickly.

We have a reporter on the scene of the fire and will have additional information as it becomes available.

