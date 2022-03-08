Weather Wise: La Nina Letdown

HELENA — For those keeping weather score at home, you know this winter was supposed to be a La Niña, with below-average temperatures and above-average snowfall likely for Montana. This winter has been La Niña, but certainly has not been as cold and snowy as advertised.

In a perfect La Niña pattern, Montana, the Northern Rockies and the Pacific Northwest are supposed to be colder and snowier than normal, but La Niña and many weather oscillations around the world are far from perfect.

Last winter was La Niña, this winter is La Niña and both years did not produce forecasted cold and snowy conditions. 70% of La Niña winters usually do result in snowier and colder winter for big sky country, leaving 30% of La Niñas producing warmer and drier winters. This is two La Niñas back to back that fall under the minority of warmer and drier. So what gives?

The answer is the Pacific decadal oscillation. This pattern in the pacific dominates both La Niña and El Niño. The current phase of the Pacific decadal oscillation is positive or warm. In this scenario, a stronger and more persistent Aleutian low spins just south of Alaska. This places Montana and the west coast of North America in a more southwest flow. Temperatures can be warmer and precipitation is heavier on the coast of British Columbia up through Alaska.

There are many large, global scale oscillations that interact and compound each other. The Pacific decadal oscillation was not identified until the late 1990s. As climatologists learn to understand their relation to local weather around the globe, forecasting for an upcoming season should become more accurate.