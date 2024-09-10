Truth Be Told fact check: Harris overstates Trump's plan for Obamacare

Vice President Kamala Harris frequently claims that former President Donald Trump wants to end the Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare.

"If Donald Trump were to win in November, he intends to end the Affordable Care Act," Harris said at a campaign stop in New Hampshire.

"He intends to end the Affordable Care Act," she said during another event in Georgia.

Trump does have a long history of trying to dismantle the law, which now provides health coverage to a record 21 million Americans.

While Trump was president, when Obamacare was less popular than it is now, Trump and Republicans in Congress repeatedly tried, and failed, to repeal President Obama's signature legislative achievement.

Trump still opposes the Affordable Care Act but has changed positions on whether he would try again to dump it.

In December, he pledged on his social media platform to come up with a "much better, and less expensive, alternative."

But by April, Trump had backtracked.

In a video posted online, he said he would preserve the law unless there was a way to improve it, a position consistent with what he says today.

"I'm going to keep the Affordable Care Act unless we can do something much better," Trump said at an August rally in North Carolina. "I'm going to keep it unless we can come up with something that's better for you and less expensive for you."

But Trump has never provided specifics about any changes he would make to the Affordable Care Act.

So the claim by Harris that Trump intends to end the Affordable Care Act is mostly false.

After years of trying to repeal the law, Trump now says he would keep it while trying to make it better, but he hasn't presented any details on what specifically he'd do.