Trump calls conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer a 'free spirit' and 'supporter'

Former President Donald Trump described Laura Loomer as a "supporter" when pressed about his relationship with the controversial right-wing activist.

"She speaks very positively of the campaign," the Republican nominee for president said. "Laura has to say what she wants. She's a free spirit."

Loomer, who has called the 9/11 terrorist attacks an "inside job," joined Trump at a ceremony in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to honor the lives lost 23 years ago.

RELATED LINK | Trump says he will not participate in another debate with Harris

During a press conference in Southern California on Friday, Trump said he wasn't familiar with Loomer's past remarks.

Matt Rourke/AP Laura Loomer walks as Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump visits the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Company in Shanksville, Pa., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.

"I don't even know what she said, but I'll go take a look and put out a statement later on," Trump said.

In addition to facing criticism from Democrats, Republicans have also been vocal about Loomer's association with Trump.

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis called Loomer a "crazy conspiracy theorist" who divides Republicans.

"A DNC plant couldn't do a better job than she is doing to hurt President Trump's chances of winning re-election," the Republican said on X.

RELATED STORY | Previously undecided voter tells Scripps News why she's now voting for Trump after the debate

Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is no stranger to controversy, made a similar comment on the steps of the Capitol on Thursday.

"Her rhetoric, her tone, does not match the base, does not match MAGA, does not match most Republicans I know, and I'm completely denouncing it," she said.

Loomer told The Associated Press that she was invited by the campaign to attend the 9/11 event with Trump. It was not the first time she had been seen on Trump's plane. She also attended last week's debate with the former president.