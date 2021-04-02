The Pioneer Woman’s New Line Includes An Old-Fashioned Style Ice Cream Maker

Nothing beats ice cream on a warm day, but it’s somehow even better when it’s made from scratch. If you’ve been curious about making ice cream at home, but were afraid it’s too complicated, Ree Drummond (aka The Pioneer Woman) has just launched a homemade ice cream collection that makes the process way less intimidating!

The Pioneer Woman’s first-ever ice cream collection is exclusive to Walmart and includes an ice cream maker and ice cream mixes, plus other goodies like signature-patterned scoopers, rock salt, melamine bowls and more.

The adorable ice cream maker has a real wood exterior, so it will look like you’re whipping up ice cream in an old-fashioned bucket. Priced at $34.94, it makes up to a gallon of ice cream in 30 minutes or less.

You can make vanilla bean ice cream in the mixer, or pick up some of the mixes in the collection if you want a more daring flavor. There are four to choose from: Birthday Cake, Salted Carmel, Toffee Caramel or Mint Chip. Each mix makes two quarts and costs $3.68.

The line also includes rock salt, which you will need to make the ice cream. While it looks like ice, rock salt is specially made to be used in combination with ice to aid in the freezing process when making ice cream.

Of course, you’ll need a way to eat your ice cream as well, so the collection also includes a stainless steel scoop for $9.99 and a six-piece melamine bowl set for $14.96. All the pieces are decorated with the attractive floral pattern that has been a signature part of Drummond’s Walmart collections.

While this is the first ice cream set from Drummond’s Pioneer Woman line, she has several other collections at Walmart, including a clothing line, a bedding collection and a kitchen collection that includes her own floral-printed Instant Pot.

You can also find her signature wallpaper line so you can cover your walls in floral prints, a line of salad dressings, barbecue sauces and pasta sauces, prepared foods, a handful of frozen foods and even dog treats.

If you get really into making your own ice cream, you can try this four-ingredient ketogenic diet-friendly recipe we found or even a recipe for dog-safe ice cream that your pup will love!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.