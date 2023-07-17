GREAT FALLS — A 47-year-old woman was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park on Monday, July 17, 2023.

It happened near the Lake Lodge Cabins on the north shore of Lake Yellowstone.

A news release from park staff says the woman was walking with another person on Monday morning in a field in front of the Lake Lodge when they saw two bison.

When they saw the bison, the two people turned to walk away. One of the bison then charged and gored the woman.

The woman sustained "significant injuries" to her chest and abdomen and was taken by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

There is no word on the woman's current medical condition or prognosis.

Park officials do not yet know how close the two people were to the bison when it charged.

This is the first bison-human incident in the park this year. The last such incident happened in June 2022 (details).



Park staff said in the news release that wildlife in Yellowstone National Park can be dangerous when approached.

When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space. Stay more than 75 feet away from all large animals - bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes - and at least 300 feet away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity.

During mating season (rut) from mid-July through mid-August, bison can become agitated more quickly. Use extra caution and give them additional space during this time.

Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.