The Helena Regional Sports Association holds final group stakeholders meeting

HELENA — On Tuesday, November 22, the Helena Regional Sports Association held their final group stakeholders meeting about their proposed multi-sports complex.

“We’ll be able to have concerts, large venue concerts, sporting events, basketball tournaments,” said Ben Tintinger, a Principal with Mosaic Architecture.

The HRSA has been working on the idea since 2015.

In the spring, they began working with the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds as a potential location for the complex.

The HRSA’s vision includes swimming facilities, hard courts, indoor turf and an 80,000-square-foot arena for rodeos and concerts.

“The indoor turf field is something that a lot of organizations around Helena have contemplated and want to see happen,” Tintinger said.

The complex isn’t meant to compete against businesses in Helena.

“It’s meant to augment our community and help build our youth,” said Tintinger.

Helena is currently the only AA high school community in Montana, that does not have a competitive pool.

The ARC could also allow Helena to be a destination for state tournaments for sports like basketball and volleyball.

The ARC could also provide a great space for community recreation and safety lessons.

“Drowning is the number one cause of death for kids under the age of four. It’s really important for them to learn how to respect water, love water and become aquatic problem solvers,” said Macy Page, an Infant Swimming Resource Instructor.

The hope is that Lewis and Clark County Commissioners approve putting a funding measure on the ballot for voters.

To learn more about the HRSA and plans for the ARC visit the Helena Regional Sports Association website.