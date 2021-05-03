HELENA — The City of Helena Fire Department received a call shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Monday for a structure fire in downtown Helena at the 200 block of State Street.

Official ask that people please avoid the area so that fire crews can work.

Structure fire in downtown Helena

Crews from the City of Helena Fire Department, West Valley / Lewis & Clark County Volunteer Fire Department, and the VA Fire Department are currently responding to the fire.

MTN's Jonathon Ambarian is on scene and will provide more updates as they become available as they are available.