Prickly Pear Fireworks Show organizers seek donations from community

HELENA — A primary source for helping raise funds for the Prickly Pear Community Fireworks Celebration is Shellie's Country Cafe, and they're looking to the community for support.

2023 marks the seventh year Shellie's Cafe has hosted the Forth of July celebration, and owner, Shellie Mitchell, says it's an event for everyone.

"We put a lot of time and effort into it, but it's not possible without the donations that we get, the community for helping. We've got [donation] cans everywhere, but it's just something we like to celebrate as Americans, to celebrate our freedom. This is you know, it's an important day for all of us. So we just like to try and continue the tradition and keep things going," said Mitchell.

For the tradition to continue, they're turning to the community for support to reach their goal for the fireworks funds.

"We are short about $13,500. We have a couple of weeks to do this, and we do take donations all year long. We have donation buckets here at the restaurant out all year long. So the more we can get, the more fireworks we have," said Mitchell.

The restaurant is not the only place they have these buckets out for donations.

They say there are donation bucket's all over Helena and East Helena like Heritage Food Store, Town Pump's, as well as some liquor stores too.

They're grateful for all those who have helped contribute so far, but they say they need more support to reach their goal.

"We're just greatly appreciative of anybody, that's in the community, that's willing to help. It's really hard to raise that kind of funds to put on a show, we're pretty behind right now. So anybody that's willing to help, we really, really appreciate any support," said Aimee Hoff, co-owner of Shellie's Country Cafe.

Town Pump has also committed to match up to $20,000 for this year's fireworks show.

You can donate by visiting Shellie's Country Cafe at 1803 Cedar St. and any donation of $250 or more is tax deductible. You can also donate online by clicking on the link here.