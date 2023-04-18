Obituary: Paul Gordon Justice, age 86 of Helena

God called Paul Gordon Justice home April 12, 2023 surrounded by family. Paul was born in Oak Park, Illinois on Feb. 3, 1937. He served 4 years in the Marine Corp during the Korean conflict. Paul married Leona B. Wynkoop in Douglas, AZ on April 6, 1955, they just celebrated their 68th year of marriage. Paul received his master’s degree from Northern Montana and spent 30 years teaching machine shop and 5 years as an Underwriters Laboratories inspector. Paul was a member of the Gideons. Paul was honored to speak to Congress in Washington D.C. advocating vocational education. Paul was a strong Christian who loved reading his Bible and teaching Sunday School, a gift that many appreciated and grew from. Paul was an avid outdoorsman, from Lincoln to the Elkhorns, hunting deer, grouse, camping and fishing. He excelled in woodworking and loved to do projects, building homes and hundreds of decks, sheds and porches for friends, often for free. Paul loved Jesus Christ his Lord, his family, his many friends. Paul adored and was proud of his kids, grandkids and great grandkids. Paul was a giver and was happiest when helping a friend or family member. Paul’s humor, kindness and love is already greatly missed. We are comforted knowing Jesus has healed and restored Paul in heaven. Paul and Leona are survived by Vince (Lisa) Justice, Renae Justice, and Relinda (Vince) Lindgren: his grandchildren Kyra (Dan) Vanisko, Andrew (Danielle) Deadmond, Courtney (Steve) Alaniz, Nicholas Lindgren and Anna (Everett) Casey. His great grandkids are Charlotte, Sampson and Cooper Vanisko; Ayliana and Kaylee Deadmond; Lakin, Jasper, Ever, and Hart Alaniz. Paul’s brother Kendal (Colleen) Justice and sister Karen Justice reside in Arizona.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 21st at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. Burial, with military honors, will follow the reception at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery.