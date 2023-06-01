Obituary: Nancy J. Meier

Nancy was born on April 6, 1952 to Edward and Betty Anderson. Nancy was preceded in death by both of her parents, her brother Roy Anderson, her son Baby Brian and her niece Ashlee Hines. She is survived by her partner Steven Cook, her three children Jim Pierce, Teresa (Rob) Wells, Jessica (Chris) Erickson, her stepdaughter Samantha Cook, eight siblings Tom (Debbie) Anderson, Peggy (Ron) Smith, Rick (Teresa) Anderson, Brenda (Ron) Harris, Kathy (Bugsy) Malone, Sue Anderson and Pete (Audra) Anderson, fourteen grandchildren Trevor, Raddlee, Zakori, Lauren, Jordan, Wesley, William, Lexa, Grady, Eav, Averie, Bryleigh, Emry and Damon, eight great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Nancy loved to paint, do puzzles, and collect knickknacks. She loved flowers (especially hollyhocks) and looked forward to watching them come up every spring. She was not one to pass up a great yard sale and loved to play the keno machine.