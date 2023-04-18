Obituary: Charles Bozdog, age 83 of Helena

Chuck was born May 30, 1939 in Helena, Montana to Charles D. and Anna Bozdog.

An honors student, Chuck graduated from Helena High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Carroll College and a master’s degree from Oregon State University. He did additional graduate work at Portland State University, St. Martin’s College, Montana State University, University of Montana, and Montana Tech.

He taught mathematics at both high school and junior high school levels for 53 years. He taught at C.R. Anderson middle school for 50 years. He spent more than 40 years of his life developing the technology program. In addition to serving as technology coordinator, he also was the Mathcounts coach. His Mathcounts program was the most successful in the state and one of the most successful in the nation. At one time, C.R. Anderson school teams earned 10 state championships in a 16 year period. Many of his Mathcounts students have been very successful in their study of mathematics and are working in mathematics related jobs.

Chuck also coached football, boys basketball, girls basketball, baseball and track for more than 20 years at both high school and junior high school levels. He coached several undefeated teams during his coaching career. He played legion baseball and also played baseball for Carroll College. Upon completion of his baseball career, he played several years of fast pitch softball and then slow pitch softball.

He was an avid golfer and a many year member of Bill Roberts Golf Course and Green Meadow Country Club. He spent many wonderful years golfing with his two sons Chuck Jr. and Chet. He and Chet both have a hole in one in their golfing careers. Chuck was an avid bowler and enjoyed hunting, fishing, digging for bottles, prospecting for gold and coin collecting.

He was an avid sports fan. He attended several PGA tour events as well as several other professional sports events throughout the country watching his favorite teams. He was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees and saw them play in Seattle, Oakland, San Francisco, Kansas City and New York City.

He worked for the US Forest Service for many years during his college years and early teaching career. He fought over 200 fires during that time.

On more than one occasion, he has received recognition as a Distinguished Educator in a program sponsored by The Helena Education Foundation. In addition, he received The Edyth May Sliffe Award for distinguished middle school mathematics teaching. Only 55 teachers throughout the United States and Canada received this award.

He is survived by his son Chuck Jr. and daughter Cheryl both of Helena, his son Chet, wife Roxanne and granddaughters Cameron and Claire of Princeville, Hawaii, sister Virginia Dschaak of Billings, niece Brandi and husband Curtis Fox of Laurel and several nieces and nephews of Seattle, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Chuck Bozdog Memorial Fund at C. R. Anderson Middle School for the continuation of the Mathcounts program.

A memorial service celebrating Charles’ life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home.