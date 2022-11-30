Watch Now
'This is the most difficult change': DoorDash to cut about 1,250 corporate jobs after pandemic hiring surge

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, the DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone in New York. DoorDash is cutting more than 1,200 corporate jobs, saying it hired too many people when demand for its services increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tony Xu said in a message to employees on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 that DoorDash was undersized before the pandemic and sped up hiring to catch up with its growth. (AP Photo, File)
DoorDash announced Wednesday that it was cutting around 1,250 jobs because it expanded too quickly to keep up with the demand for deliveries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a blog post, CEO Tony Xu explained that before the pandemic, the company was undersized but as the pandemic saw a surge in deliveries, the company hired rapidly, which led to operating expenses growing too quickly.

"Our business has been more resilient than other ecommerce companies, but we too are not immune to the external challenges and growth has tapered vs our pandemic growth rates," Xu wrote. "While our business continues to grow fast, given how quickly we hired, our operating expenses – if left unabated – would continue to outgrow our revenue."

Xu added that he didn't come to this decision lightly, but in order to lower operating costs, the company had to cuts jobs.

The CEO said the employees impacted would receive 17 weeks of compensation and their February 2023 stock vest. They would also receive their health benefits through March 31, 2023.

