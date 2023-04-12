Prince Harry to attend coronation, Meghan and kids won't

As Britain’s King Charles III Coronation service approaches, some familiar faces will not be in attendance.

Buckingham Palace announced Wednesday that Prince Harry will attend the service, but that his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will not be by his side.

Meghan and the couple’s two kids, Prince Archie, 3, and Princess Lilibet, 1, will remain in California, according to the Palace.

This will be the first coronation during the social media era, and it will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. Queen Elizabeth II's was the first coronation televised 70 years ago.

May 6 is also Prince Archie's fourth birthday, and it has been reportedthat Meghan is staying home to celebrate his birthday.

If you've followed the royal family at all, you know why this may be of note.

The Duke of Sussex recently released a bestselling memoir, "Spare," in which he shares several stories criticizing his family.

Not only did Harry include details of private conversations between his father and brother, but he also accused the entire family of being racially biased against his wife, among other things.

Prior to the memoir, the couple also received criticism over a six-part Netflix series about their decision to remove themselves from their royal duties and move to North America in 2020, citing racial disparities from both the palace and the media in the U.K.

Buckingham Palace says they have invited more than 2,000 guests to the coronation.

The Palace didn't confirm whether or not Harry will join the King and the Queen Consort, Camilla, on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the service.