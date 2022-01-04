Jan. 6 committee requests Fox News host Sean Hannity cooperate with investigation

The congressional committee investigating the attacks on the U.S. Capitol is requesting cooperation from Fox News host Sean Hannity.

In a letter to Hannity, the committee says it is in possession of text messages that detail conversations about the results of the 2020 presidential election and the events of Jan. 6.

The committee says a text Hannity sent on Jan. 5 said, "Im very concerned about the next 48 hours." The committee wants to know what Hannity was worried about.

The committee also wants to question Hannity about conversations he had with the president after Jan. 6.

"You appear to have had a discussion with President Trump on January 10th that may have raised a number of specific concerns about his possible actions in the days before the January 20th inaugural," the letter states, referring to a text message between

Hannity and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

The committee adds that it is not interested in Hannity's commentary or statements he has made on his shows, adding that it has "deep respect for the First Amendment."

Hannity is asked to have his counsel contact the committee to set up a time for an interview.

Hannity has not publicly responded to the committee's request.