California makes sending registered voters a mail-in ballot permanent

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — California has signed into law a requirement that a vote-by-mail ballot is sent to every active registered voter for elections.

The bill, AB 37, was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday. It makes the trend of sending voters a ballot by mail during the pandemic permanent.

"When voters get a ballot in the mail, they vote," said Assemblymember Marc Berman, who authored the bill. "We saw this in the 2020 general election when, in the middle of a global health pandemic, we had the highest voter turnout in California since Harry Truman was president."

Other voting bills signed into law Monday included one that changes the distance within which electioneering and specific political activities near a voting site are prohibited. Another new law increases penalties for the personal use of campaign funds to up to two times the amount of unlawful spending. California now also requires a limited liability company (LLC) that is involved in campaign activity to provide additional information on members and capital contributors.

This story was first reported by Mark Saunders on 10News.com.