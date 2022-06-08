Brees won't return for NBC's NFL and Notre Dame coverage

Drew Brees is officially done at NBC Sports after one year.

NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua said in a phone interview with The Associated Press that Brees will not be a part of the network’s NFL and Notre Dame coverage this year.

The New York Post reported last month that the former quarterback would not be coming back as a studio or game analyst.

Brees took to social media following that report and said he had not decided his future.

Bevacqua said conversations with Brees have centered around him wanting to spend more time with family.

The former quarterback for the New Orleans Saints jumped right into broadcasting following his 20-year NFL career.