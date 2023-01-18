Bank of America, Zelle respond to customers reporting missing deposits

Some Bank of America and Zelle customers claim they are missing money.

Users took to social media Wednesday to complain that deposits weren't showing up, causing them to overdraw their accounts or have payments declined.

In a tweet, Zelle Support said it's aware of an "issue that is impacting Bank of America customers when sending & receiving payments."

The company is telling customers to contact Bank of America for updates as it has control of the Zelle feature on its app.

"We do not have access to the profiles, payments, or records of those associated with them," Zelle Support told another customer.

Bank of America told a customer on Twitter that Zelle transactions made between Jan 14 and Jan. 17 may be delayed.

"Transfers will be completed and will appear in your account activity and balances as soon as possible. Please do not initiate a duplicate transaction," Bank of America support replied in a tweet to a customer.

Scripps News has reached out to Bank of America and Zelle for more information but is still waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

